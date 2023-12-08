Florida has some of the unhappiest employees in the nation, according to new survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees in the Sunshine State are among the unhappiest of any employees in the country, according to new research.

SelectSoftware Reviews conducted a nationwide survey evaluating each state based on wages, quit rates, commute times, working hours, injuries, paid time off, and state positivity levels.

The company, which was founded in 2018, helps “organizations find and buy the right HR and recruiting tools” with its “in depth reviews and buyer guides.”

In the SSR survey, Florida came in at No. 48 for happiness on the job, scoring just 30.46 on the survey, as opposed to the happiest state, which scored 69.96.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Taking home an average wage of $38,470, coupled with a long working week of 41.5 hours, the average Floridian only earns $18 p/h compared to the $32 p/h earned in Alaska. This and the state’s lack of PTO laws bring down overall employee satisfaction,” SSR wrote in its blog.

Alaska came in first in part due to shorter work weeks at 31.3 hours and an average wage of $52,000. Massachusetts boasts the highest average wage of any state at $58,450. New York had the longest commute of any state on the list, at an average of 33.5 minutes.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Although many people might assume that a job is the same wherever you are, these results demonstrate the considerable impact a location can have on how workers feel about their job, whether that is due to state laws, commute times, or wages. It emphasizes the importance for employers to create environments where employees find genuine fulfillment and can thrive,” the company wrote.

SelectSoftware Reviews compiled their data using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stats America, Bankrage, Paycor, and Scholaroo.

Here’s the score for how each state ranks for worker happiness by state:

1: Alaska -- 69.96

2: Rhode Island -- 56.64

3. North Dakota -- 56.40

4. Colorado -- 55.76

5. Minnesota -- 55.26

6. Nebraska -- 54.91

7. Maine -- 53.98

8. Ohio -- 52.05

9. Arizona --51.69

10. Indiana -- 48.84

11. Massachusetts-- 48.33

12. West Virginia -- 48.31

13. California -- 46.92

14. Maryland -- 45.92

15. Hawaii -- 44.01

16. Illinois -- 43.70

17. Utah -- 43.41

18. Washington -- 42.95

19. Oklahoma -- 42.98

20. Vermont -- 42.11

21. Louisiana -- 41.46

22. Oregon -- 40.35

23. Wyoming -- 40.37

24. Iowa -- 39.50

25. Connecticut -- 39.28

26. Kansas -- 39.36

27. Missouri -- 39.34

28. North Carolina -- 38.95

29. Mississippi -- 37.58

30. South Dakota -- 37.24

31. Montana -- 36.97

32. Arkansas -- 36.58

33. New Hampshire -- 36.64

34. Wisconsin -- 36.49

35. Nevada -- 36.06

36. Michigan -- 35.88

37. Tennessee -- 35.87

38. Idaho -- 35.45

39. Kentucky -- 35.07

40. Delaware -- 34.60

41. New Mexico -- 34.25

42. New Jersey -- 34.09

43. Virginia -- 33.89

44. Pennsylvania -- 33.26

45. Alabama -- 32.68

46. South Carolina -- 31.65

47, New York -- 31.51

48. Florida -- 30.46

49. Texas -- 30.36

50. Georgia -- 29.62

Allie Goolrick, WSBTV.com, contributed to this story.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.