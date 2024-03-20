Florida mom charged after day care workers find gun in son’s lunchbox, police say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida mom is in hot water after a gun was found inside her kid’s lunchbox at a day care in Riviera Beach.

According to police, a teacher at Jackson’s Day Care was opening up a child’s lunch box when she saw a gun inside.

She screamed “gun!” and another teacher came to help and see if it was real and it was.

That’s when they called police. When officers arrived, they found a 9-mm Glock 43 handgun.

Parents are stunned.

“It’s bad. That’s just terrifying for the other parents and for anybody at school day care,” father Al Canscel said.

“It’s scary. I mean, you know when I’m sending my kid to school thinking he’s going to be safe. I mean, are they? I don’t know,” mom Stephenne Warembourg said.

The boy’s mom, 39-year-old Shanae Davis told police that she normally keeps the gun in her glove box.

But lately, her apartment complex has seen several break-ins, so she’s been taking the gun inside.

On Thursday, she placed the gun inside her son’s lunchbox because she doesn’t carry a purse, but she forgot to take it out.

Hours later, she got a call from her son’s day care telling her to get there right away.

Parents say while having a gun is a safety precaution, incidents like this are a reminder of how important it is to keep these weapons away from children.

“Things like that are extremely preventable. You need a gun purse, you need a plan with your gun, you have it in your gun purse, you walk it in your home, it goes in a safe or a specific place, which is gun safe, just like you would make your child safe or your pet safe,” mom Kimberly Worth said.

Davis faces several charges, including child neglect, Action News Jax sister station WFTV reports.

Information from CBS Miami contributed to this report.

