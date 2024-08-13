Local

Florida mom runs over 12-year-old daughter after dropping her off at school, troopers say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Sarasota are investigating after a child was run over by their own parent during their first day of school.

Troopers said a mother ran over her 12-year-old daughter Monday morning while dropping her off at school.

The district’s superintendent said the girl bent down to pick something up, and when she did, her mom hit her with her SUV.

The girl was critically hurt and flown to a hospital.

