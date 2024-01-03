Local

Florida woman spots 10-foot Burmese python in retention pond near her home

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff and WFTV.com News Staff

Video: Florida woman spots 10-foot Burmese python in retention pond near her home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — What was meant to be a relaxing day by the pool turned into quite the opposite for one Florida woman after she spotted a 10-foot snake nearby.

The 60-pound Burmese python was in the water when the wildlife trappers came, giving the snake the advantage.

After a failed attempt at snagging the invasive species, the trappers decided to get wet, and they nearly got bitten too.

The trappers said they came uncomfortably close to all 120 of the python’s razor-sharp teeth.

Burmese pythons are invasive to Florida’s ecosystem and the catch saved countless mammals, birds, and pets.

