FWC offering 2 alligator hunting opportunities this year across the Sunshine State

(Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Alligator hunters (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE — Attention alligator hunters! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is opening applications for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and the new Alligator Super Hunt at 10 a.m.

Applications for either hunt may be submitted at any county tax collector’s office, license agent, or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

FWC said the main difference between the 2 hunt programs is that applicants for the Allegator Super Hunt can pay to apply as many times as they want to increase their chances of being randomly drawn. Applicants for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program only submit one application for the lottery.

Each hunter opportunity allows hunters to harvest 2 alligators, and hunting is permitted on alligator management units and private property.

The Statewide Alligator Harvest Program allows participants to hunt from one alligator management unit or county while the participants in the Alligator Super Hunt can harvest their alligators from most alligator management units.

In addition, the FWC said that the Alligator Super Hunt gives hunters 10 more weeks of hunting than the traditional statewide hunt.

For more information on the hunts and how they work, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator.

Latest National News

