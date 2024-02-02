Hundreds of SNAP, Medicaid recipients could lose coverage amid problems with new DCF portal

ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2020, hundreds of thousands of Floridians could not access unemployment benefits due to the state’s broken online system. Now, according to Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV, hundreds of Central Floridians could soon lose food stamps and Medicaid because of problems with yet another online system.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new MyACCESS application portal launched on December 5th and was supposed to be more user friendly.

However, since its launch, WFTV has showed you longlines for in-person requests, online glitches, and overwhelmed call lines.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office releases body-cam video from DUI crash that injured 2

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.