Jury finds man guilty of raping, mutilating woman in Orlando area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An jury found a man guilty of raping and mutilating a woman in Orange County.

Jurors found Bruce Whitehead guilty on the following six counts: sexual battery, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Attorneys for the state rehashed the victim’s testimony earlier Wednesday, saying that she narrowly escaped after Whitehead tired to stab her 3 times with a knife in December 2022.

When jurors were out of the room and before they had reached their verdict, Whitehead was emotional, and told the judge he wasn’t happy with his representation.

