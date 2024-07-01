LIST: Florida laws going into effect July 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A handful of new Florida laws are drawing national attention and sparked some controversy.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Here is a breakdown of some of the most notable laws going into effect today:

Sex Education in Schools: This law prevents teachers from addressing students with their preferred pronouns unless they match the student’s biological sex. Students also cannot be taught about menstrual cycles before 6th grade. Property Rights: This law gives homeowners more power over maintaining, developing or improving their property for personal use. Balloon Release Ban: This law bans releasing balloons in Florida. It’s designed to protect sea turtles and marine birds. It replaces an extended ban on releasing 10 or more balloons within 24 hours. Heat Break Ban: This law bans local governments from requiring heat and water breaks for Floridians working outside. It also bans local governments from making their contractors pay more or establishing policies that aren’t required.

CLICK HERE for the full list of Florida laws that go into effect today.

Read: JSO: Man shot in front of home during drive-by shooting in Mixon Town, suspects unknown

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.