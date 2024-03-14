Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns faces 60 new charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning that it has filed sixty new charges against Stephan Sterns.

According to Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV, Sterns is considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, whose body was discovered March 1 in a wooded area in rural Osceola County.

Sterns now faces the following charges:

8 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12

5 counts of sexual battery with a child 12-18 (familial/custodial authority)

7 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation

40 counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child (10 or more images)

