Melbourne police identify William Banks as ‘active shooter’ at apartment complex

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV that they were called to the complex off New Haven Road for a welfare check on one of the residents. When they knocked at the door, he shot at them through the front door.

“After a period of time, there would be a round go off, and eventually, the suspect came out and was firing and engaged our officers who then shot the suspect,” said Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie.

Police said as the two officers started taking cover, two additional officers arrived at the scene for backup, and William Banks started shooting more rounds from his window.

“It’s really crazy because I only live two blocks away from here, so this is, like, insane to see very, you know crazy,” said a Melbourne resident.

Chief Gillespie said officers tried to negotiate with Banks via phone.

