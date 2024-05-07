New spooky surprises coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It’s never too early to start planning Halloween, and Walt Disney World is getting ready for some spooky fun.

It’s halfway to Halloween, and Disney has announced ticket dates and new surprises at the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Disney has announced that the Halloween party will start on August 9.

Visitors staying at select Disney hotels will be able to purchase tickets on May 8, and all other visitors can purchase tickets on May 15.

