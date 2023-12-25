The Ocala Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information about mall shooter

ORLANDO, Fla — The Ocala Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information on the location of Albert Shell Jr. that leads to his arrest. Shell Jr. has an arrest warrant for premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder during the deadly Paddock Mall shooting.

The Ocala Police Department said that the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to WFTV. The shooting happened as people were Christmas shopping at Paddock Mall.

Saturday afternoon, OPD received a call regarding a shooting at the Paddock mall with multiple shots fired. The report came over the dispatch radio as an active shooter situation and police responded with a heavy presence of officers. Officers immediately entered the building to eliminate any threat. Police discovered that there was no active shooter, however, a shooting did occur in the mall.

One adult male was found deceased in a common area, and one woman, who sustained a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim of the shooting has been identified as David Nathaniel Barron, 40.

“The Ocala Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice,” said OPD in a news release.

The shooter fled the area and is currently at large. OPD also believes this shooting may have been targeted.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ocala Fire Rescue, Marion County Fire Rescue, and the Highway Patrol.

Anyone present during this shooting, and has information to help our detectives, please call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867 or submit a tip to OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

If anyone has a video of the shooting from their phone, please share it with our detectives. You can send videos to mediarelations@ocalapd.org or send the video to 352-656-6137.

