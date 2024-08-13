Orlando leaders approve ordinance limiting number of downtown nightclubs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Council voted Monday to mandate new bars and clubs in the Downtown Entertainment Area be 300 feet apart.

The city told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV on Monday that the entertainment district is 60 blocks and, right now, there are 48 nightclubs within a 12-block radius.

On Monday, Orlando City Council voted unanimously to enact ordinance 2024- 31. The ordinance will restrict nightclubs and bars from being adjacent to one another in the downtown’s entertainment area.

“What we’re doing is we’re spreading the opportunities for the other vacant properties to be able to have nightclubs throughout,” said Shan Rose, District 5 Commissioner.

The ordinance implements a 300-foot distance between nightlife venues. However, with the new requirements related to nightclubs, there is no longer a need for owners to obtain a Special Use Permit.

