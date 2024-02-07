Orlando mayor says city will consider whether Pulse site needs more security after memorial tagged

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that the Pulse nightclub site where 49 people were killed in 2016 was vandalized over the weekend.

The plexiglass beneath the sign of the shuttered nightclub displays notes from people from all around the world.

But those messages were covered by graffiti when WFTV visited the interim memorial Sunday.

City workers removed that graffiti Monday afternoon.

Survivors and victims are calling for 24/7 security at the site.

