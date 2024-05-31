Local

‘Premium Scream:’ Universal offers special preview of Halloween Horror Nights

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

‘Premium Scream’: Universal offers special preview of Halloween Horror Nights Universal Orlando Resort is giving people a chance to celebrate Halloween early. (WFTV)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is giving people a chance to celebrate Halloween early.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The resort has announced its first-ever “Premium Scream Night” for Halloween Horror Nights.

That means you can experience this year’s haunted houses and enjoy special food and drinks on Aug. 29, one day before the event officially begins.

CLICK HERE to read the full article by WFTV.

Read: Study finds that spring cleaning helps ‘declutter’ the brain with the home, reduces stress

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!