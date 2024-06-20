‘She sounded very professional:’ Tech support scam costs Orlando man $2500

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man is out $2500 after he fell for a tech support scam. It turns out that the scammers who convinced him to buy gift cards didn’t get away with any money, but the victim still hasn’t been able to get his money back from the merchant.

Rick Miller saw a pop-up on his screen while trying to share photos between his phone and his computer. It was a warning about a problem with his Microsoft account.

Miller told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal with Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV, “I thought it was legit.”

He was initially directed to an online chat to help fix it.

“They asked me a couple questions and said, ‘Well, this is a more serious problem. We’re going to have a Microsoft specialist call you,’” Miller said, recalling the chat.

