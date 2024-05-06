Local

Starliner’s first crewed launch set for Monday from Florida’s Space Coast

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Starliner's first crewed launch set for Monday from Florida's Space Coast Crews are preparing for the first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are preparing for the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The countdown is on for the milestone test launch of the new crew capsule.

The mission aims to send two veteran NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance rocket will be used to launch Starliner from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

