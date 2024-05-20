Teen arrested for calling bomb threat on Flagler County school, according to sheriffs

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after investigating a bomb threat made on Buddy Taylor Middle School.

This arrest comes after a chaotic week for Flagler County public schools, during which Buddy Taylor Middle School and others received threatening calls from May 14 to May 17.

The 13-year-old, whom we are not naming due to their minor status, called BTMS around 10:47 a.m., saying, “The school will be blown up at 11.” The school was locked down around 10:48 a.m.

FCSO arrived on the scene and performed a sweep of the building and the school was cleared and resumed normal activities at 11:42, according to deputies.

Through investigative means, FCSO were able to determine the phone call originated in Daytona Beach.

