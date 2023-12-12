Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on I-75 southbound in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers headed out of Jacksonville may want to plan their routes around a crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

A tractor-trailer crash has slowed traffic on I-75 southbound, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near mile marker 370, which is between Exits 374 (County Road 234) and 368 (County Road 318).

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as debris and a diesel spill is being cleaned up.

