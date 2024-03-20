VIDEO: Boy, 16, pulls gun on spring break crowd on New Smyrna Beach, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera video showing a 16-year-old boy pull out a gun during a fight in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, and then run away from deputies.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the teen disobeyed multiple commands, instead running toward the water where he threw the gun and a satchel he was carrying.

Gun on beach: 3/14/24 *Warning: Language* SPRING BREAK ARREST: Deputies confronted and arrested an armed 16-year-old on the beach today after he pulled a gun in a crowd of spring breakers, then ran into the ocean. Felixander Solis-Guzman (DOB 6/23/2007), Lakeland, was in custody about 5 minutes after patrol deputies witnessed the Thursday afternoon incident on New Smyrna Beach. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies were patrolling the area of the beach just north of Flagler Avenue when they heard a crowd yelling, then dispersing with people shouting “He has a gun!” Deputies ran toward the scene and saw the suspect wielding a handgun. The deputies drew their firearms and advanced toward the suspect while ordering him to drop the gun. Instead, he took off, still holding the gun, running through crowds of people before heading into the ocean, and throwing the gun into the water along with a bag he was carrying. Felixander finally complied with commands, put his hands up and surrendered to deputies around 3:50 p.m. He was taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries reported during the incident. Deputies recovered both the gun and the bag from the water. The bag held 20 small plastic baggies of marijuana. Felixander was charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a 2nd degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, 2 counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana. In addition to his new charges, Felixander was also arrested on 7 active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including robbery with a firearm and violation of his probation. He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Deputies recovered both after arresting the 16-year-old, finding 20 bags of marijuana inside, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

The teen was arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County.

