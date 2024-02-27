Volusia County deputy clipped by van, safety experts reminding of Florida’s Move Over Law

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The investigation continues into why a man clipped a Volusia County Deputy with his vehicle at around 2 a.m. Saturday in Deland.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that man has been identified as 38-year-old Joey Brown.

The incident has pushed safety experts to remind drivers of Florida’s Move Over Law.

“You need to move over one lane or if you’re not able to do that, you need to slow down to the very least 20 miles under,” Bonnie Frank with the Florida Safety Council, said.

