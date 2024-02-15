WATCH: Florida deputy shoots at man in back of patrol car, thinking falling acorn was gunfire

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has resigned after shooting a handcuffed unarmed man in the back of a patrol car.

This happened in Okaloosa County in November.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office says then-Deputy Jesse Hernandez thought he had been shot by the person in the car.

That investigation revealed that it was actually an acorn that had fallen on a nearby car.

That sound caused the deputy to shoot, according to the report. Sgt. Beth Roberts opened fire too, according to the report.

The man in the back of the deputy’s car was not hurt.

“We’re actually going to use this particular case as training for the rest of our staff as a potential thing that we need to watch out for to make sure that we never put someone’s life in jeopardy again,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a video statement.

