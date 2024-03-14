Year-round pilot program approved for Brevard County elementary school

COCOA, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that hundreds of students at one Brevard County school are going to be attending class year-round.

At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Brevard County School Board approved the pilot program for Challenger 7 Elementary School.

Under the new calendar, students will begin the school year on July 22nd and attend classes every month throughout the next year, with occasional early-release Fridays included to give the kids a break.

