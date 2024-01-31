Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison for corruption, prison officials said, a day after another special court convicted Khan for leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.

Khan and his wife are accused of retaining and selling state gifts when the former premier was in power.

The court also disqualified Khan for years from holding any public office ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.

The latest development came three weeks after Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were indicted on graft charges for retaining state gifts including jewelry and watches from Saudi Arabia’s government, authorities said.

The court order was another blow to Khan. He and Bibi had pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out at a court at the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi earlier this month.

Khan briefly attended the court hearing when the judge announced the verdict.

