Former romance scammer spills secrets on how he did it

VALE, N.C. — A former romance scammer who ripped off tens of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims decided he would turn over a new leaf and explained to Action News Jax’s sister station WSOC-TV how he got away with it.

“I would start the conversation with them. I would make them like me. I have a great sense of humor, by the way,” said Christopher Maxwell, a former romance scammer.

Maxwell lives in Nigeria and told WSOC-TV′s Erika Jackson in a Zoom interview that he preyed on people in North Carolina.

“I do tell them that I am in the military,” Maxwell said. “And I am on deployment, so we’re not allowed to do video calls at camp, or we will be punished if we do.”

Maxwell told Jackson he started scamming in college. He would find women through dating apps and speak with them throughout the day, which could last years. He said he would earn their trust and ask for money.

“I would say I use Chase Bank, and I can’t access my bank in Iran or Afghanistan. So, I don’t have access to money. I’d tell them to please help me with any amount. When I’m back from deployment, I’ll pay everything,” he explained.

