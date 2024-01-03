Free health care services offered in Clay County this Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County has announced that free health services will be offered in Middleburg on Thursday.

The Clay County Fire Rescue Community Paramedicine Program and the Comprehensive Health Center of Orlando have partnered to offer these services to the community on the first and third Thursday of the month.

Services will include free rapid testing and treatment, free health care insurance (must meet qualifications), and free giveaways.

Those interested in participating can go to the Middleburg Paramedicine Office located at 2710 Blanding Blvd., Suite 8 in Middleburg. Services will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

