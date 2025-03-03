Gainesville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Gainesville, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 77 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Friday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 74 °F, low of 46 °F (37% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 75 °F, low of 54 °F (51% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
STILLFX // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 75 °F, low of 59 °F (92% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
New Africa // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 63 °F, low of 49 °F (30% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
- First quarter moon
Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 73 °F, low of 45 °F (19% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 77 °F, low of 52 °F (60% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 74% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
LeManna // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 70 °F, low of 49 °F (64% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM