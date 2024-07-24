Local

Georgia judge to hear case of closed day care where one-year-old chocked to death

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A hearing is scheduled in two months for judge to review a decision to take way the daycare's license.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning will have a hearing on a day care in Brunswick where a child choked to death.

Action News Jax told you when one-year-old Jamal Bryan choked on watermelon at “The Kids Nest Learning Center” on May 21.

The daycare was forced to close after the death. the owner, Charles Grant, is currently trying to appeal that decision.

Investigators said the child was not properly supervised. Three staff members could be seen talking to each other, away from their children in a surveillance video. The child approached the staff and appeared to be in distress. The staff then rendered aid, according to a report.

During the hearing, scheduled for September, the judge will review the agency’s decision to take away his license.

