5 Georgia family members die in plane crash on way home from Cooperstown baseball tournament

MASONVILLE, N.Y. — Five members from the same metro Atlanta family died in a plane crash on their way home from a baseball tournament in New York.

On Sunday afternoon, New York State Police responded to a plane crash in Masonville, New York, about an hour south of Cooperstown where the tournament happened.

Search teams found the bodies of 5 passengers in the wreckage.

They identified the victims as 76-year-old Roger Beggs, 43-year-old Laura Van Epps, 42-year-old Ryan Van Epps, 12-year-old James R. Van Epps and 10-year-old Harrison Van Epps. Beggs was Laura Van Epps’ father.

