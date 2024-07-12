Dashcam video shows moments Atlanta police stopped hijacked bus with bump sticks

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released new body camera footage of Atlanta police officers racing through traffic to stop a deadly bus hijacking and police chase that sped through multiple metro counties last month.

Police said Joseph Grier, 39, got onto a Gwinnett County transit bus at a stop on Ivan Allen Boulevard on June 11 and proceeded to get into an argument with and shoot another passenger, who later died.

Grier then directed the bus to speed off with dozens of passengers onboard.

Numerous law enforcement agencies chased the bus as it traveled on I-85 north into Gwinnett and then DeKalb counties. During the chase, the bus hit multiple other cars and several police vehicles.

Mark Winne with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV has obtained body camera video of the tense moments as officers chased the bus and the moments officers were able to disable the vehicle with bump sticks.

