Father of suspected Georgia school shooter being charged with murder, cruelty to children

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The father of the 14-year-old suspected of killing four people and injuring nine others in a mass shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday is now also facing charges.

Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced that they will be charging Colt Gray’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray.

Colin Gray faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

The shooting happened at Apalachee High School in Barrow County on Wednesday morning. It’s about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Colt Gray has been charged as an adult with murder in the shootings.

The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

GBI said Thursday night that the nine people who were injured in the shooting are expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest details as they become available.

