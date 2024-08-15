Georgia city mayor accused of giving alcohol to inmates

THOMSON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Georgia mayor after allegations of him selling alcohol to inmates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On June 6, Thomson police asked the GBI to investigate the city of Thomson mayor, Benjamin Cary Cranford, 52.

Cranford allegedly gave alcohol to an inmate work detail who was working in the city of Thomson on June 4.

Read: Construction equipment set on fire connected to public safety training center protest arsons

On Wednesday, the case was presented to a McDuffie County grand jury and an arrest warrant was issued for Cranford.

Cranford was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County jail.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: ‘It just broke my spirit:’ Man sues Rick Ross after having no wheelchair access to yearly car show

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.