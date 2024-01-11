Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp draws political contrasts in his election-year State of the State speech

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp used his State of the State speech to draw contrasts between his Republican philosophy and Democrats in an election year when the presidency and all of Georgia’s state House and Senate seats are on the ballot, but the Republican Kemp himself doesn’t face the voters.

Combined with that heavy dose of politics is good news for the pocketbooks of state employees and public school teachers. Kemp is proposing a 4% cost of living increase for public employees and an equivalent $2,500 raise for teachers. That’s possible because the state is on track for another multibillion-dollar surplus despite slowing tax revenues, and has banked nearly $11 billion in extra cash.

Echoing his economic message from his 2022 reelection and his pledge to put “Georgians First” from his 2018 campaign, Kemp on Thursday painted his policies as bringing opportunity and prosperity, while calling on voters to reject “Washington D.C.” — a clear reference to Democratic President Joe Biden — because of high inflation and overregulation.

“They will see what we’ve achieved together at the state level to make Georgia an even greater place to live, work and raise a family,” Kemp said. “And they’ll see the hardships Washington, D.C. has brought into every home and placed on every kitchen table across our state.”

Kemp contrasted Georgia’s low unemployment, big industrial announcements and billions in tax cuts and rebates with high prices that he said are squeezing Georgians.

“These are the people that Washington, D.C. has left behind,” Kemp said. “Because for every challenge our nation faces, the federal response is to spend more, regulate more, tax more, and come up with yet another government program meant to cure every ill.”

Democrats predictably panned the speech, saying Kemp’s failure to expand Medicaid means people go without health care and that his support of vouchers will harm public schools. They also fault Kemp’s loosening of gun laws and support of sharply restricting abortion, and slammed him for not spending more of the surplus to improve government services.

“The governor is uninterested in fighting for ordinary everyday Georgians,” Rep. Billy Mitchell of Stone Mountain said in a Democratic news conference after the speech. “In fact, his agenda, his legislative priorities, are harming everyday average Georgians.”

Kemp’s national message lines up with the political profile he built after weathering COVID-19, overcoming Donald Trump’s attempt to torpedo his reelection and then vanquishing Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams for a second time.

In some ways Kemp is enjoying the fruits of his second term, including a trip next week to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for a second year in a row.

But Kemp is also nurturing a political organization that suggests future plans. His organization plans to support Republicans in 2024′s state legislative elections, but also could back Kemp if he were to run for U.S. Senate or even president.

In line with that political future, Kemp framed themes Thursday to rally Republicans and dismay Democrats, making his strongest push to date for a school voucher bill and emphasizing support for a much-disputed police and fire training center.

The governor was a late supporter last year of a proposal that would give a $6,500 educational savings account to pay for private school tuition or homeschooling supplies. But he voiced full-throated support Thursday for that plan, which failed because 16 House Republicans voted against it.

“Our job is not to decide for each family — but to support them in making the best choice for their child,” Kemp said.

Kemp again hit on support for the training center — derided as “Cop City” by opponents — by honoring state Trooper Jerry Parrish in his speech. Officials say Parrish was shot and wounded by Manuel Paez Terán in January 2023 when officers were ejecting protesters occupying the training center property.

A report identified Parrish as one of six troopers who fired guns at Paez Terán, who was inside a tent. Paez Terán’s family and other activists have expressed skepticism about law enforcement’s account.

But Kemp voiced no doubts, continuing to proclaim support for the training center and trying to make some Democrats look anti-police.

“As long as I’m your governor, there will be no gray area or political double talk,” Kemp said. “We will support our law enforcement officers. We will support our firefighters and first responders. And the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center needs to be built — period!”

Kemp also emphasized police support for by proposing an additional $3,000 pay raise for state law enforcement officers and prison guards atop the 4% raise for all employees.

The governor promised a substantial increase in spending on mental health, increasing crisis center beds and paying more to mental health workers and service providers.

Kemp also pledged to reduce debt, proposing $500 million to reduce the unfunded liability in the pension fund for most noneducation state employees.

Kemp defended his health care record, even as his partial expansion of Medicaid has come under fire, signing up fewer than 3,000 people. Kemp didn’t mention that Pathways program, which offers insurance to low-income adults who meet work requirements. Instead, he focused on subsidies that have helped cut premiums and persuade more insurers to offer coverage.

Notably, Kemp also didn’t say whether Georgia should make a fuller expansion of Medicaid coverage to low income adults, as state House Speaker Jon Burns says he wants to explore.

