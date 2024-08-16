Georgia man says friends scammed out of thousands of dollars after his Facebook is hacked

ATLANTA — A Cobb County man says at least 3 of his Facebook friends have given money to an imposter controlling his Facebook page.

“These are good friends of mine, and they trust me,” Kerry Jackson told Justin Gray with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV.

Jackson reported his page being hacked more than 2 weeks ago to Facebook, but it still has not been resolved.

On his Facebook page, Kerry Jackson appears to be helping an uncle sell some high-priced items.

“Cars, trucks, a water slide, hot tub, things like that,” he said.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

