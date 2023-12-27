Georgia to partner with Lyft for free rideshare credits on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA — The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with rideshare company Lyft to help prevent drunk driving fatalities on New Year’s Eve.

According to a release from GOHS, the Georgia Highway Safety Administration awarded GOHS $20,000 to pay for ride credits for Lyft users.

Through the program, users can scan a QR code or enter discount code GAGOHS2023 to get a one-time $20 credit for Lyft. However, it has to be used in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed.

GHSA and Lyft said the rideshare credits are meant to encourage Georgia residents not to drink and drive.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 36% of those who died in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 2017 to 2021 involved a driver who had a higher blood-alcohol concentration than the legal limit.

The agency said 81% of those crashes happened with a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit.

