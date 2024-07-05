Georgia Power partners with military base to reduce energy costs by $6 million annually

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power has announced a partnership with a military base near Augusta that will reduce energy costs at the fort by $6 million annually.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Eisenhower is a 55,000-acre military installation.

The $72 million utility energy service contract will focus on energy efficiency, resiliency and greenhouse gas reduction.

The key improvement for Fort Eisenhower is the replacement of its diesel generation infrastructure with new natural gas generation.

The upgraded generation will be funded through energy savings from lighting retrofits, heating and air conditioning replacement, and water conservation.

“We are extremely happy to be partnering with Georgia Power for this project,” said Col. Reginald K. Evans, U.S. Army Garrison Eisenhower Commander. “Replacing Fort Eisenhower’s aging diesel powered generators with natural gas systems is a huge step toward reducing the installation’s carbon footprint, in addition to the energy savings from the numerous other conservation measures planned.”

