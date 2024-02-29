Local

Georgia woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Gwinnett woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet The video showed a boy in the back of a gray Dodge Challenger holding a baby bassinet as his mother was driving.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that police have charged a woman after they say a viral video showed her son riding in an open car trunk while she was driving.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Gwinnett County police said they received reports about the video on Sunday. The video appeared to show a 12-year-old boy in the back of a gray Dodge Challenger holding a baby bassinet, but it was unclear where the woman was driving.

On Monday, a detective used the FLOCK camera database and placed the car in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Shackleford Road on Sunday.

Police identified the car owner as 36-year-old Diane Shaffer. The mother told Gwinnett County police she had purchased the baby bassinet after she saw an online ad for it.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: Local investigators cracking down on retail theft ring targeting area Home Depot and Target stores

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!