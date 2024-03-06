Group accused of squatting in Georgia home says they were conned; homeowner relieved they’re gone

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded Monday to evict suspected squatters from a house whose owner said they broke into illegally and changed the locks.

“I’m frustrated, but I’m glad I was able to get it resolved,” homeowner Paul Callins told WSB-TV′s Tom Regan.

Callins inherited the house on Ashton Oak Circle from his father, who died of cancer 2 years ago.

He spent thousands renovating the large home with his own hands and posted an online ad seeking government-subsidized tenants.

He believes the people entered his vacant house nine days ago after seeing the ad and created a fake lease, which they showed to police.

“They had it on their phone. It wasn’t a lease document. It was clearly fake,” Callins said.

As movers hauled out furniture and other accessories belonging to those evicted, Regan tried to get an explanation from a man who was living in the house with his wife and child, among others.

