‘It just broke my spirit:’ Man sues Rick Ross after having no wheelchair access to yearly car show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A disabled man says he was promised handicap-accessible transportation to rapper Rick Ross’ car show at the Promiseland back in June.

He said that promise was broken and now he has filed a lawsuit.

“It just broke my spirit man, cause I did everything I was supposed to do,” Darris Straughter, of Miami, told Tom Jones with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV.

He said his heart broke when there was no wheelchair-accessible bus to get him to the rapper’s popular annual Car and Bike Show in Fayette County.

“I looked forward to this for the whole year,” Straughter said.

He said he saved a year for it. Even sold his car to get here.

He said he even emailed the event indicating he needed a wheelchair-accessible bus to transport him from the designated parking lot the event assigned him to.

“I didn’t want to get stuck. I didn’t want to get stuck, you get what I’m saying? I still ended up getting stuck after I did everything I was supposed to do,” he said.

Straughter said after the event promised to accommodate him, he waited five hours in the parking lot at World Changers church after traveling from Miami.

“Buses and vans coming in front of me. Is this one accessible? No. It ain’t accessible,” Straughter said

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

