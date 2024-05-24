Judge orders Todd and Julie Chrisley to turn over nearly $30,000 in trust fund

ATLANTA — A federal judge has ordered Todd and Julie Chrisley to turn over nearly $30,000 that was in a trust fund in Alabama.

The court had filed a Writ of Garnishment in January demanding the funds to help pay for the “Chrisley Knows Best,” couple’s $17 million judgment after they were found guilty of fraud.

Last week, a federal judge granted the garnishment of the money that was left in the couple’s IOLTA trust account. IOLTA stands for Interest on Lawyer Trust Account and is used by lawyers to responsibly hold client funds.

“Lawyers may need to hold funds for retainers, settlement proceeds, and court-awarded damages, among other reasons. Using an IOLTA account ensures any interest earned is remitted to state bar associations, which are donated to support legal aid programs and other public service initiatives,” Clio.com said.

According to court documents, the Chrisleys had $29,932.23 in an IOLTA trust.

The Chrisleys were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

