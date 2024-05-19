Parents upset after 8th graders asked to rate Adolf Hitler’s attributes at metro Atlanta school

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia private school is responding to complaints about a controversial assignment involving Adolf Hitler.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The assignment asked 8th graders at the Mount Vernon School to rate Hitler’s attributes.

Bryan Mims with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV was at the Sandy Springs school on Friday, where school leaders said they were initially not aware of the curriculum.

The head of the school said a screenshot of one portion of the assignment was taken out of context.

Read: JSO: Adult, teen shot by 2 unknown suspects at Argyle Forest apartment complex, drive to urgent care

One question asked: “How would you rate Adolf Hitler as a solution seeker?”

Another question: “How would you rate Adolf Hitler as an ethical decision maker?”

Kristy Lundstrom, the head of the school, sent a letter to parents saying the school “does not condone positive labels for Adolf Hitler.” She acknowledged that the assignment had caused “concern and distress.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: A real mudder: Seize the Grey wins 149th Preakness Stakes; Mystik Dan takes second

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.