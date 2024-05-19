Local

Parents upset after 8th graders asked to rate Adolf Hitler’s attributes at metro Atlanta school

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Mount Vernon School

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Georgia private school is responding to complaints about a controversial assignment involving Adolf Hitler.

The assignment asked 8th graders at the Mount Vernon School to rate Hitler’s attributes.

Bryan Mims with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV was at the Sandy Springs school on Friday, where school leaders said they were initially not aware of the curriculum.

The head of the school said a screenshot of one portion of the assignment was taken out of context.

One question asked: “How would you rate Adolf Hitler as a solution seeker?”

Another question: “How would you rate Adolf Hitler as an ethical decision maker?”

Kristy Lundstrom, the head of the school, sent a letter to parents saying the school “does not condone positive labels for Adolf Hitler.” She acknowledged that the assignment had caused “concern and distress.”

