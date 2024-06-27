Pres. Joe Biden, former Pres. Donald Trump to square off in first presidential debate in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The first presidential debate of the campaign season is today.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will square off at CNN Studios at Techwood in midtown Atlanta.

Georgia is once again proving to be at the center of the political universe.

“I am proud to stand up here today a conservative Republican and endorse Joe Biden for reelection as president of the United States,” former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger said.

