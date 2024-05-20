School officials identify student shot, killed on Kennesaw State University’s campus

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has released the identity of a student who was shot and killed Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

KSU identified the victim as Alasia Franklin.

The suspect, Samuel Harris was not a KSU student.

Read: Sunday shooting on Lane Avenue sends man to hospital

According to the university, Franklin was killed following an argument in front of the Austin Residence Complex Saturday afternoon. Harris ran away but was later caught.

Authorities have not said if or what the relationship was between Franklin and Harris.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: City of Jacksonville announces National Safe Boating Week, Manatee Awareness

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.