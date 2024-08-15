Teen told Georgia deputies he bought fake weed on Temu after they offered him a free ride

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Looking to beat the heat? A Georgia sheriff’s office says if you’re offered a free ride you may want to call a taxi if you have anything illegal on you.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jones County Corp. Sullivan and Dep. Ren noticed a teen boy walking south of Highway 49. The sheriff’s office said that due to the hot weather and heat advisory, they offered the teen a ride.

Deputies said he accepted the offer and told them that he lived in Bibb County.

Read: Georgia 15-month-old boy dies after mom leaves fentanyl next to car seat, bed

According to officials, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a pat down search is required for any individual getting into the back seat of a patrol car.

Jones County deputies said they smelled marijuana and asked the teen about the smell. The teen told deputies it was fake marijuana that he purchased from Temu.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: Georgia city mayor accused of giving alcohol to inmates

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.