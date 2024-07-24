‘We share the passengers’ frustration:’ Delta pilot speaks about flight delays, cancellations

ATLANTA — A veteran pilot who represents 17,000 Delta Air Lines pilots in the Airline Pilots Association said they are doing everything possible to get more flights in the air and leave fewer passengers stranded at airports, following last week’s global technology outage.

“Delta pilots are holding their hands up, volunteering to fly on their days off to restore the operation to 100% capacity,” said Capt. Darren Hartmann, Delta ALPA (MEC) Chairman.

Since last Thursday’s flawed CrowdStrike cyber security update to a Microsoft program triggered an outage to thousands of companies, hospitals and government agencies, thousands of airline passengers have seen their flights canceled or delayed.

Delta has struggled more than the other major airlines to resume regular schedules.

Delta’s cancellation rate over the past 2 days has been around 1 in 3 flights.

Capt. Hartmann told Tom Regan with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV that the outage had a major impact on the airline’s complicated and crucial crew tracking software.

“This crew tracking technology does many things. Obviously, the location of our crews, their rested state, their hour limits, their compliance with the FAA and whether we are legal to take that trip,” Hartmann said.

