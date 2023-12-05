Glynn County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash involving stolen car traveling over 100 MPH

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen car that reached speeds over 100 MPH hit several vehicles before slamming into a Glynn County Sheriff’s deputy in his patrol car on Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s office said the patrol car was hit head-on. Fortunately, the deputy only sustained minor injuries and was released from Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center after being evaluated and treated.

“The deputy sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital,” the department said in a statement. Sheriff E. Neal Jump described the injury as “airbag whooped.”

Read: Police: 11-month-old shot in Glynn County, one person arrested for cruelty to children

According to arrest records, Deshawn Cardell Stacey, 28, was taken into custody for the crash. He was arrested by Glynn County Police on multiple charges including fleeing and attempting to elude police, felony theft, serious injury by vehicle, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Deshawn Stacey Deshawn Stacey was arrested on multiple charges relating to the crash with a patrol car and several other vehicles. (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

Glynn County Police is investigating the stolen car case while Georgia State Patrol - Brunswick is handling the crash investigation.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

Glynn County crash A Glynn County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a car crash on Monday. (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.