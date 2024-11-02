News

Harris slams House speaker for suggesting GOP would probably try to cut federal semiconductor aid

By AAMER MADHANI

Election 2024 Harris Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wis., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans would probably try to cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.

“It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing,” the Democratic nominee told reporters in Milwaukee.

Johnson later walked back his comments, indicating he only meant that Republicans would "streamline" the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

The legislation has pumped billions of dollars into producing computer chips in the United States, and it's supported union jobs in battleground states such as Michigan.

Harris said Johnson, R-La., only issued the subsequent statement because “their agenda is not popular.”

The vice president is headed to Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, for campaign rallies on Saturday.

Trump is planning to hold two rallies in North Carolina and one in Virginia.

