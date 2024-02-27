Local

Cyberattack affects thousands of pharmacies, raising prices for many

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Pharmacies in Georgia told Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV that they are having trouble applying drug maker discounts to prescriptions following a cyberattack last week on a major health tech platform.

The intrusion at a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare in Minnesota is affecting thousands of pharmacies around the country, complicating the process of billing through insurance companies.

“It’s definitely disrupting workflow. The majority of manufacturers’ coupons that we run for patients on their brand name drugs are not going through so it’s costing. The medications are a lot more expensive without those discounts.” Georgia Pharmacy Association President-Elect Ben Ross told WSB-TV′s Tom Regan.

