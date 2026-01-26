Ethiopia declares the end of its first Marburg virus outbreak

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia on Monday declared the end of its first outbreak of Marburg virus after completing the mandatory 42 days with no new confirmed cases.

A total of 14 cases, including nine deaths and five who recovered, were confirmed in the southern region bordering South Sudan since Nov. 14, 2025. An additional five deaths were classified as possible cases, the World Health Organization said.

Three health workers were infected, two of whom had died and one recovered, the WHO said.

The WHO said it provided Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health with technical support in surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, case management, infection prevention and control, coordination and logistics.

The Marburg virus originates in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated surfaces, such as bedsheets.

Symptoms include fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, vomiting and, in some cases, death from extreme blood loss. There is no licensed vaccine or treatment for Marburg.

