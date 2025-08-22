Court orders stray dogs in New Delhi released, easing its order to move them all to shelters

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s Supreme Court ordered the release of all stray dogs that were removed from New Delhi streets after sterilization and immunization following an increase in the number of people who were bitten by dogs.

The court’s ruling Friday modified its earlier judgment by ordering the dogs to be released to the same localities they were removed from. The order also calls for designated feeding spaces across the capital.

Animal lovers and activists filed an appeal against the Aug. 11 ruling ordering permanent relocation to shelters.

While many dogs roaming New Delhi’s streets are harmless, the court’s order aimed to control rising cases of biting, including incidents involving children. Some estimates based on hospital records suggest New Delhi sees nearly 2,000 dog bite episodes every day.

Rabies through dog bites is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if left untreated.

There were 49 cases of rabies in New Delhi from January 2025 to July 2025 but it was unclear whether all of those were the result of dog bites.

Estimates put the number of stray dogs in New Delhi between 500,000 and 1 million.

